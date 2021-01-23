Wisconsin sees 42 new virus deaths, drop in hospitalizations

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting an additional 42 new deaths related to COVID-19, and more than 1,600 new cases of the virus. But the state is also seeing a decline in hospitalizations, after hospitals were overwhelmed in the fall. As of Friday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 785 people were hospitalized, including 178 in intensive care. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that the number of hospitalizations is down 489 when compared with a month ago, and much lower than the state’s peak hospitalization of 2,277 in November.