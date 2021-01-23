Woman found dead in Iowa was daughter of Minnesota justice

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family members say a 21-year-old woman found dead outside a sorority house at Iowa State University was the daughter of a Minnesota Supreme Court justice and prominent hospital executive. Family members released a statement Friday identifying the woman as Olivia Chutich, the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler. The statement says Olivia was the light of their lives. Police say the Iowa State student was found unconscious Friday morning in the Delta Delta Delta parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death hasn’t been released.