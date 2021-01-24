AP source: Biden to drop Trump’s military transgender ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military. Doing so would dump a ban ordered by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in a tweet during his first year in office. A person briefed on the decision tells The Associated Press that the White House could announce the move as early as Monday. Biden’s newly confirmed defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced his support for overturning the ban during his confirmation hearing last week.