Few light snow chances

Snowfall Saturday/Sunday

We ended up seeing widespread 1" to 4" of light powdery snow in our region, with the highest totals north of I-90 and the lowest totals across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin. Sunday brought highs in the upper 20s with a good deal of afternoon sunshine. It will get cold as a cold front pushes through tonight. We are expecting lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero for Monday morning.

BIG Snow Storm

A large winter storm is going to impact many states in the midwest starting Monday morning. This storm will come from Colorado and dump A LOT of snow through parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and far Southern Wisconsin. As of right now, I think we will miss out on the bulk of this system. There is the chance the northern extent of this storm could bring us a few snow showers late Monday, especially for those in the southern part of our viewing area (PdC, Boscobel etc.). Again, we will keep the slight chance for snow showers late Monday. If you do see any snow, only minor accumulations are looking likely.

Near-Average

Highs on Monday should be in the mid 20s, along with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We will see a relatively quiet forecast with intervals of clouds and sunshine. 30s return for Friday and near 40 for Saturday. We do have the chance for a wintry mix on Saturday, but details are not clear as it is still almost a week out.

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears