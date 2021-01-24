Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A Russian social media celebrity is being deported from Indonesia on after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions. Officials said the party held on Jan. 11 violated health protocols put in place to fight the spread of the virus. Sergei Kosenko, who has more than 4.9 million followers on his Instagram account, arrived in Indonesia in October on a tourist visa. Immigration officials in Bali decided to examine Kosenko’s activities after he posted to social media a video of him driving a motorcycle off a pier into the sea in December.