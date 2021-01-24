Minnesota reports 32 more deaths from COVID-19, 1,196 new cases in the state

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Sunday update that 32 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

22 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 6,095 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, health officials said. MDH said 3,875 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Sunday's update that another 1,196 COVID-19 cases in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven of the cases were in Winona County. Two new cases were reported in Houston County. Fillmore County saw four more cases, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 454,989 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 35,517 health care workers, the Department said. MDH said 18,967 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials also reported 35,000 COVID-19 tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,367,721. MDH said about 3,206,509 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 437,827 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 247,415 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 63,185 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 23,884 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,965 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.