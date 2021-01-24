One rescued from bluff area by La Crosse FD

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is rescued from the bluffs overlooking La Crosse Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said the La Crosse Fire Department was called to an area by the bluffs near 2900 Ebner Coulee Road around 4 p.m. to help police find a person on the bluff.

With the help of officers and a bystander, the person was found.

Using their climbing equipment, crews were able to safely bring the person down the bluff. From there, the person went to a La Crose hospital.

No condition report on the person was provided.