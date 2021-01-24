Packers’ Jones, Bucs’ Whitehead leave NFC championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s NFC championship game early in the third quarter with a chest injury suffered when he was tackled and fumbled going to the ground on a hit by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead. Jones’ fumble set up Tom Brady’s third touchdown of the day, putting Tampa Bay up 28-10. Whitehead left with a shoulder injury on Green Bay’s next possession. Jones remained on the sideline and is listed as questionable to return. Whitehead is out.