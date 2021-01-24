Prominent Black pastor pondering exit from Southern Baptists

As a student in college and seminary, then as a pastor in Texas, Dwight McKissic has been affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention for more than 45 years. Now he’s pondering whether he and his congregation should break away — following in the footsteps of several other Black pastors who exited in dismay over race-related actions of some white SBC leaders. A crucial moment could come in June at the SBC’s national meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. McKissic says he’s ready to leave the white-dominated denomination if delegates rebuff views shared by many Black SBC pastors related to systemic racism in the U.S.