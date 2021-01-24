Saint Mary’s University students outline plan to live on campus safely

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students plan to hang out in "pods" or consistent groups of 10 or fewer people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Junior Grace Gilles moved into her on-campus shared apartment Sunday morning.

This is the third semester she's balanced trying to manage college with the pandemic's uncertainties.

"It's a little bit frustrating but I think it's kind of a year that everyone has to go with the flow way more than in a typical year," Gilles said. "So I think everyone is just hopeful that we can make it through the whole semester in-person."

Gilles and two of her roommates said they are confident in the school's COVID spread prevention plan.

"The school has helped us prepare for that by requiring masks everywhere," Gilles' roommate Peyton Grant said. "So I think just trying to spend more time together in our room will help us personally but walking together to our class with our masks allows us to see our classmates while being safe."

Both juniors said SMU recommended students hangout with a bubble or "pod" of 10 or fewer students consistently. Gilles' plans to include her roommates, their mutual friends, and her volleyball teammates in her pod.

"They were understanding with the fact that you're still going to see people but just try to keep it the same people," Gilles said.

The cafeteria is open but with limited capacity for students to dine-in. Only four people can sit at each table.