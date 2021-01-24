Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

12:15 am Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 74, Oshkosh North 72

Appleton North 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 60

Aquinas 62, Westby 38

Arrowhead 62, Oconomowoc 53

Beaver Dam 70, Portage 39

Brookfield Central 79, Nicolet 56

Brookfield East 84, Menomonee Falls 76

Brookwood 88, Bangor 29

Brown Deer 63, Grafton 56

Cambria-Friesland 65, Markesan 58

Cameron 70, Spooner 35

Central Wisconsin Christian 62, Princeton/Green Lake 54

Chippewa Falls 71, Eau Claire North 70

Columbus 74, Big Foot 67

Columbus Catholic 90, Fall Creek 87

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 41

Cumberland 62, Northwestern 60

De Pere 79, Bay Port 60

Elkhorn Area 63, Union Grove 54

Germantown 75, West Bend West 62

Gresham Community 55, Pittsville 50

Homestead 51, Port Washington 33

Horicon 75, Montello 46

Hustisford 74, Oakfield 42

Janesville Craig 69, Verona Area 64

Kaukauna 99, Appleton West 62

Kimberly 84, Hamilton 45

Lake Country Lutheran 82, St. John’s NW Military Academy 77

Lourdes Academy 83, Omro 58

Marshall 61, New Glarus 60

Mayville 79, North Fond du Lac 51

Milton 50, Edgewood 47

Monona Grove 54, East Troy 50

Monroe 63, Watertown 44

Mosinee 69, Merrill 43

Mukwonago 72, Waukesha North 58

Neenah 62, Fond du Lac 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 63, Oak Creek 45

Oneida Nation 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 52

Peshtigo 66, Algoma 37

Pewaukee 78, Notre Dame 70

Racine St. Catherine’s 57, Westosha Central 43

Rio 69, Fall River 49

River Falls 80, Rice Lake 36

River Ridge 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59, OT

Seneca 80, Cassville 37

Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Mishicot 44

Sheboygan North 69, Plymouth 47

Southern Door 51, Sevastopol 28

St. Croix Falls 76, Hayward 40

St. Marys Springs 77, Laconia 69

Stevens Point 60, Marshfield 43

The Prairie School 52, Oregon 50

Three Lakes 88, Gillett 40

University School of Milwaukee 74, Kenosha Christian Life 44

Watertown Luther Prep 62, Lodi 57

Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 67

Wausau East 77, Elcho 38

Wauwatosa West 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Whitefish Bay 69, Martin Luther 46

Whitnall 73, Cedarburg 56

Williams Bay 49, Delavan-Darien 46

Wilmot Union 62, Fort Atkinson 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 48, Belleville 46

Appleton East 69, Sun Prairie 44

Arrowhead 41, Oconomowoc 39

Badger 55, Burlington 34

Bangor 67, Brookwood 21

Barneveld 60, Juda 21

Beaver Dam 70, Sauk Prairie 39

Beaver Dam 70, Wausau West 39

Black Hawk 62, Waunakee 47

Blair-Taylor 57, Eleva-Strum 32

D.C. Everest 56, Wausau East 51

Durand 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 30

Edgerton 70, Evansville 31

Edgewood 67, Waterloo 29

Elmwood/Plum City 74, Spring Valley 43

Franklin 59, Verona Area 45

Germantown 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

Hartford Union 64, DeForest 57

Janesville Craig 82, Milton 56

Janesville Parker 57, Stoughton 52

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45, Catholic Central 28

Kimberly 1, Appleton West 0

Lakeside Lutheran 72, Shullsburg 46

Lancaster 54, Wisconsin Heights 41

Living Word Lutheran 63, Saint Francis 25

Markesan 62, Cambria-Friesland 24

Marshfield 49, Eau Claire Memorial 42

Menomonie 65, Onalaska 59

Mercer 46, Chequamegon 16

Mineral Point 59, Darlington 39

Mishicot 71, Ozaukee 30

Monticello 49, Belmont 48

Mount Horeb 52, Potosi/Cassville 44

New Glarus 61, Fall River 28

New London 43, Shawano 39

Northwood 49, South Shore 35

Oak Creek 48, Milwaukee DSHA 29

Oakfield 57, Stockbridge 42

Oconto Falls 60, Marinette 22

Oostburg 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 41

Peshtigo 78, Sturgeon Bay 37

Pewaukee 68, Marshall 50

Platteville 62, Monona Grove 48

Prairie du Chien 66, Dodgeville 41

Pulaski 44, Oshkosh West 32

Racine Lutheran 73, Saint Thomas More 54

Randolph 73, Princeton/Green Lake 42

Reedsburg Area 71, Lodi 60

Rio 49, Pardeeville 46

Royall 50, Cashton 47

Sheboygan Falls 59, Kohler 49

Southern Door 47, Crivitz 31

Suring 54, Lourdes Academy 41

Three Lakes 60, Rhinelander 48

Turtle Lake 60, Frederic 34

Union Grove 50, Elkhorn Area 33

University School of Milwaukee 47, Racine St. Catherine’s 32

Watertown Luther Prep 70, Lake Country Lutheran 58

Waukesha North 55, Mukwonago 43

Waukesha West 61, Catholic Memorial 53

West Bend West 39, Kewaskum 24

West De Pere 87, Kaukauna 72

Westosha Central 52, The Prairie School 34

Whitewater 50, Cambridge 42

Williams Bay 42, Delavan-Darien 41

Xavier 74, Laconia 68

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

