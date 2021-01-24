Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

