Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&