Wisconsin Update: Six more dead from COVID-19; 67 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Six more people were added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 67 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Saturday afternoon, 771 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 14 from the day prior.

Of those, 172 are in the ICU, down 6 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,119 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,212 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 504,238 or 94.6 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Friday a total of 310,256 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

A total of 56,680 Wisconsin residents have gotten both doses of the vaccine, on Friday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 29 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Two people are currently in intensive care.

20 new cases were reported on Saturday in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 1

10-19: 7

20-29: 5

30-39: 1

40-49: 4

50-59: 2

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,236 (+6) 7 8.29 Crawford 1,627 15 1.14 Grant 4,415 (+8) 78 11.43 Jackson 2,528 (+4) 20 5.14 La Crosse 11,299 (+20) 70 39.14 Monroe 3,990 (+18) 29 20.43 Trempealeau 3,253 (+6) 34 9.57 Vernon 1,704 (+6) 37 6

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

