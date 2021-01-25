9 workers found dead in China mine explosion

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials say rescuers have found the bodies of nine workers in a mine explosion, raising the death toll to 10. Eleven others were rescued earlier after being trapped for two weeks, and one person is still missing at the gold mine in Shandong province. The mayor of Yantai city, where the mine is located, says search efforts will continue for the remaining miner until he is found. The explosion on Jan. 10 deposited massive amounts of rubble in a shaft while the mine was still under construction. The cause of the accident is under investigation.