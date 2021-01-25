Biden intends to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

Biden intends to put Harriet Tubman on $20 billNew
WASHINGTON (AP) – It looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th-century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill.
Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20 bill.
But Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 presidential campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move “pure political correctness.”