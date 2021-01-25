Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O’Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump’s doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Conley had served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump. O’Connor is a retired Army colonel. He was Biden’s doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden’s request. O’Connor remained Biden’s physician while assuming a role on the faculty of George Washington University.