Black girls wrongly held at gunpoint in Colorado file suit

DENVER (AP) — The families of four Black girls who were mistakenly detained by suburban Denver police at gunpoint last year after they were suspected of being in a stolen car are suing police and the city of Aurora. The lawsuit filed on Monday claims the officers’ actions permanently traumatized the girls and are part of a pattern of racial biased treatment of Black people. The city would not comment on the lawsuit but a spokesperson said the city’s police chief has apologized directly and offered to pay for therapy for the girls. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.