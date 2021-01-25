Dutch politicians condemn weekend rioting as curfew started

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Politicians and local leaders have condemned rioters who clashed with police in about 10 towns and cities across the Netherlands on the second night of a coronavirus curfew. Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday called the violence unacceptable and added that “this has nothing to do with protesting, this is criminal violence and that’s how we’ll treat it.” Worst hit was Eindhoven, where police clashed with hundreds of rioters who torched a car, threw rocks and fireworks at police, smashed windows and looted a supermarket at the southern city’s railway station. Eindhoven Mayor John Jorritsma said, “My city is crying, and so am I.”