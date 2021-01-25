Ex-VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he’d misdiagnosed. Robert Morris Levy, of Fayetteville, was sentenced Friday in federal court. Prosecutors say Levy diagnosed a patient with lymphoma when the patient actually had a different type of cancer. That patient later died. Levy was fired from the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville in April 2018. He apologized in a statement to the court, saying he’s “angry with myself.”