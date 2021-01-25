Freshmen lead Oklahoma St. past short-handed Iowa St. 81-60

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshmen Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker had career games in the absence of star classmate Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State pulled away from short-handed Iowa State for an 81-60 win. Moncrieffe scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs and Walker had a career-high 20 points. Cunningham, the leading scorer in the Big 12 at 17.9 points a game, missed his second game due to COVID-19 protocol but was on the bench. Iowa State only had six scholarship players available and only seven players saw action. Rasir Bolton scored 19 points and Tyler Harris 18 for the Cyclones.