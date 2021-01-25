Group of US Catholic bishops urges support for LGBT youth

NEW YORK (AP) — Declaring “God is on your side,” a Roman Catholic cardinal, an archbishop and six other U.S. bishops are declaring their support for LGBT youth and denouncing the bullying often directed at them. It comes in a statement released by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, named for the Rutgers University student who took his own life in 2010 after being targeted by online harassment. Among those signing the statement are Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, and Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Catholic teaching holds that LGBT people should be respected, loved and not discriminated against, but considers homosexual activity “intrinsically disordered.”