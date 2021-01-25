Gundersen employees call for “living wage”

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A group of hospital workers gathered in Riverside Park Monday afternoon, calling out for a living wage.

The employees were from Gundersen Health Systems, holding signs and speaking about what they say is the next step in the right direction, a path to a $15 an hour wage.

Currently in negotiations with their employer, workers at the event said right now it's a matter of them living paycheck to paycheck. One worker who said she'd been working for Gundersen for eight years, spoke to her own delay in seeking health care due to its cost and her low pay. The goal of moving to $15 an hour is something she didn't think was out of line.

"We feel that what they're offering is too low," said Alyssa Betz. "We are reaching out to the public for support in hope that it will help them see that it's important not just to us, but the community."

Betz added that workers like her have been essential during this time with COVID-19. She said it's also about workers staying on, continuing to deliver quality care to patients.

Gundersen Health Systems issued a statement regarding today's demonstration, saying, "We continue to work with union representatives from SEIU regarding an agreement. While details of negotiations with SEIU representatives remain confidential, we are committed to continuing conversations so an agreement can be reached."