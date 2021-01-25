Local candidates asked to show ethical leadership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With election season just around the corner, one non-partisan organization is promoting ethical leadership among elected officials.

La Crosse city council seats, school board seats, and the La Crosse mayoral race will all be on April's ballot. Candidates are encouraged to display the four key principles of ethical leadership. According to Leader Ethics-Wisconsin, ethical leaders should be:

Truthful Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

"If you approach all the people you're representing and you're willing to listen to what their concerns are, they're more likely to respect the decision that you make as an elected official," said Leader Ethics-Wisconsin executive director Lee Rasch. He continued, "When people are divided. it doesn't change overnight. But one thing we know for sure is that if you ignore it, it won't resolve itself. We're looking for elected leaders to start that process."

The spring primary will be on Tuesday, February 16. The general election is on April 6.