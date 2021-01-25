McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is backing off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster. McConnell said late Monday he had essentially accomplished his goal after two Democratic senators announced they would not agree to the rules change denying Democrats the votes. The announcement means the standoff over organizing the Senate that had stalled proceedings may be able to subside. The new Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had refused to cede to McConnell’s demands, and said the Republican leader had no choice but to set them aside. Schumer’s spokesman said they’re glad McConnell “threw in the towel and gave up on his ridiculous demand.”