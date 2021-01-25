Medical Monday: Link between obesity and cancer

(WXOW) - Daybreak Anchor Mike Beiermeister chats with Dr. Ben Parsons of Gundersen Health System on the links between obesity and cancer.

Dr. Parsons says endocrine changes can happen as people have issues with obesity that can promote a slight increase in risk for cancer. He added not everyone who is obese will get cancer, but there is a slight increase, usually about one in a half to four times the risk of the baseline. For breast cancer, a woman has about a 12 percent lifetime risk of getting cancer with no other risk factors.

Adding factors like alcohol, smoking, and drugs increase the chances. Dr. Parsons said to focus on a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and dieting.

