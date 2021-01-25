Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 55, River Valley 47
Albany 60, Palmyra-Eagle 59
Almond-Bancroft 53, Port Edwards 51
Arcadia 41, Westby 34
Bay Port 78, Green Bay Preble 58
Bayfield 51, Butternut 41
Big Foot 79, Turner 69
Birchwood 55, Winter 41
Black Hawk 58, Barneveld 35
Blair-Taylor 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 49
Bonduel 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 58
Bruce 68, Shell Lake 43
Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 64
Cameron 70, Spooner 35
Darlington 70, New Glarus 58
De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 53
Denmark 94, Oconto Falls 61
Durand 47, Elk Mound 39
East Troy 52, Edgerton 45
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Chippewa Falls 77
Edgar 51, Stratford 37
Ellsworth 59, Osceola 45
Fall River 79, Johnson Creek 61
Fond du Lac 66, Oshkosh West 63
Gilmanton 65, Lincoln 41
Gresham Community 77, Menominee Indian 69
Ithaca 61, Kickapoo 49
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Dominican 66
Lake Holcombe 51, Greenwood 42
Lake Mills 87, Waterloo 34
Lodi 43, Columbus 42
Marion 58, NE Wis. Christian Home School 43
Marshall 58, Berlin 44
Melrose-Mindoro 56, Eleva-Strum 49
Melrose-Mindoro 74, Independence 59
Milton 50, Edgewood 47
Mineral Point 68, Cambridge 63
Mondovi 58, Elmwood/Plum City 57
Monroe 91, Janesville Craig 53
Moose Lake/Willow River, Minn. 94, Ashland 63
Neillsville 79, Gilman 24
Newman Catholic 66, Lakeland 48
North Crawford 49, Hillsboro 19
Oregon 66, Monona Grove 56
Portage 73, Dodgeville 39
Prentice 55, Assumption 48
Racine Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 38
Racine St. Catherine’s 90, Shoreland Lutheran 50
Randolph 76, Montello 39
Randolph 86, Palmyra-Eagle 46
Reedsville 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 41
Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 53
Rice Lake 57, Menomonie 53
Royall 61, Riverdale 43
Saint Francis 97, Williams Bay Faith Christian 66
Seymour 56, Hortonville 53
Sheboygan Christian 88, Mishicot 44
Shiocton 88, Menominee Indian 38
Solon Springs 53, Frederic 50
Southwestern 59, Potosi 56
Spring Valley 49, Glenwood City 42
St. John’s NW Military Academy 95, University School of Milwaukee 53
Stevens Point 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
The Prairie School 87, Kenosha Christian Life 34
Three Lakes 88, Gillett 40
Tomah 80, La Crosse Logan 46
Unity 41, Siren 32
Unity 58, Ladysmith 37
Valley Christian 58, Dodgeland 56
Watertown 67, Oakfield 40
Waunakee 76, Mount Horeb 44
Waupaca 82, Marinette 58
Waupun 67, Ripon 60
Wausaukee 53, Lena 50
Wauwatosa West 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 70
West Salem 71, Luther 49
Westosha Central 82, Delavan-Darien 51
Whitehall 72, Augusta 54
Whitewater 58, Jefferson 47
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Tomahawk 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 76, Menominee Indian 35
Baldwin-Woodville 50, River Falls 37
Bangor 58, Melrose-Mindoro 33
Belmont 53, Potosi/Cassville 44
Black Hawk 78, Barneveld 39
Blair-Taylor 73, Gilmanton 23
Bloomer 59, Ladysmith 48
Bonduel 61, Shiocton 30
Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 33
Cambria-Friesland 55, Hustisford 53
Cashton 47, Royall 35
Clintonville 51, Denmark 43
Coleman 62, Wausaukee 25
Colfax 54, Elk Mound 38
Cumberland 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
Deerfield 40, Fall River 39
Delavan-Darien 42, Burlington 30
Dodgeville 55, Highland 39
Flambeau 46, Bruce 40
Franklin 83, Milwaukee Academy of Science 79
Freedom 79, Marinette 33
Granton 41, Owen-Withee 30
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43, Sturgeon Bay 28
Hayward 50, Spooner 13
Howards Grove 52, Oostburg 44
Hurley 59, Butternut 32
Janesville Craig 82, Milton 56
Janesville Parker 57, Stoughton 52
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45, Catholic Central 28
Kewaunee 69, Algoma 19
Lake Holcombe 42, New Auburn 24
Lakeland 56, Edgar 44
Lakeside Lutheran 72, Shullsburg 46
Living Word Lutheran 63, Saint Francis 25
Menasha 68, Xavier 60
Mishicot 73, St. Mary Catholic 54
New London 34, Shawano 28
Oostburg 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 41
Pittsville 40, Almond-Bancroft 34
Port Edwards 60, New Lisbon 43
Poynette 63, Wautoma 38
Prairie Farm 73, Turtle Lake 26
Regis 52, Pacelli 25
Sheboygan Area Luth. 57, Reedsville 30
Sheboygan Falls 40, Cedar Grove-Belgium 39
Siren 54, Solon Springs 33
Southern Door 58, Oconto 51
St. Marys Springs 58, New Holstein 37
Suring 46, Crivitz 42
Three Lakes 68, White Lake 5
Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69
Turner 52, Big Foot 29
Unity 62, Luck 22
Waupaca 63, Luxemburg-Casco 38
West De Pere 71, Green Bay East 29
Westosha Central 52, The Prairie School 34
Wild Rose 67, Tri-County 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/