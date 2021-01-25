Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centennial 62, Anoka 57
Mora 71, Foley 27
New Ulm Cathedral 63, Wabasso 62
West River Tournament=
First Round=
Blackduck 50, Fosston 48
Blake 81, Providence Academy 49
Esko 78, Cloquet 47
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 80, Canby 52
Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 40
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 76, Heritage Christian Academy 71
Northland 75, Hill City 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fillmore Central vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, ppd.
Ogilvie vs. St. John’s Prep, ccd.
Rushford-Peterson vs. St. Charles, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 49, Champlin Park 47
Avail Academy 66, Nova Classical Academy 29
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Benson 37
Maranatha Christian 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
St. Clair 83, Madelia 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coon Rapids vs. Spring Lake Park, ppd.
Nicollet/Loyola vs. AC/GE, ppd.
Rothsay vs. Lake Park-Audubon, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/