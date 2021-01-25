Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:01 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centennial 62, Anoka 57

Mora 71, Foley 27

New Ulm Cathedral 63, Wabasso 62

West River Tournament=

First Round=

Blackduck 50, Fosston 48

Blake 81, Providence Academy 49

Esko 78, Cloquet 47

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 80, Canby 52

Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 40

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 76, Heritage Christian Academy 71

Northland 75, Hill City 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fillmore Central vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, ppd.

Ogilvie vs. St. John’s Prep, ccd.

Rushford-Peterson vs. St. Charles, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 49, Champlin Park 47

Avail Academy 66, Nova Classical Academy 29

Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Benson 37

Maranatha Christian 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54

St. Clair 83, Madelia 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coon Rapids vs. Spring Lake Park, ppd.

Nicollet/Loyola vs. AC/GE, ppd.

Rothsay vs. Lake Park-Audubon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

