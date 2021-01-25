Seasonal week ahead with overnight snow fluctuating

Out the door this morning, frosty windshields will greet you as clear skies continue overnight. Temperatures have fallen into the single digits as well, so time to bundle up.

Clouds will increase ahead of a snow system as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will flirt with average, in the mid-20s. Then overnight into tomorrow morning light snow showers slide in.

This system will bring significant snow accumulation to the central parts of Iowa. But, this system has been making changes. There have been trends leading to a slight northerly sweep. Other models, leaving the region with dry air and will keep snowfall south. The northerly sweep would give the chance for light snowfall for those along and south of I-90. But the dry air trend keeps snowfall along the Wisconsin River and south.

With either model trend, northeast Iowa and along the Wisconsin River Valley will have a chance for up to 3 inches. More details will be ironed out as the snow continues to build this afternoon.

Early tomorrow, the snow system will still be sliding along the Wisconsin/Illinois border and cloud cover will hold in place. The seasonal temperature trend stays in place with highs back in the mid-20s.

The rest of the workweek will start to bring in times of sunshine as temperatures trend slightly warmer into the weekend.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett