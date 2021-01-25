South African cops investigate official for not wearing mask

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the premier of Mpumalanga province for failing to wear a mask at a public funeral. Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was seen on a live state television broadcast violating the country’s COVID-19 regulations by not wearing a mask and hugging a police officer. She was attending the funeral of Cabinet minister Jackson Mthembu, who was buried Sunday after dying of COVID-19 last week. Photos and video footage of Mtweni-Tsipane attending the burial without a mask have been widely circulated on social media, prompting many to criticize government officials for not barring her from entering the gravesite without a mask and not taking action against her. South Africa requires masks to be worn in all public spaces.