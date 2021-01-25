Trump agreements seek to tie Biden’s hands on immigration

SAN DIEGO (AP) — During the Trump administration’s final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his predecessor’s immigration policies. The first legal test of the agreements comes in Texas, where the Republican governor and attorney general are challenging the Democratic president’s 100-day moratorium on deportations. Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Texas say they are entitled to a 180-day consultation period before any changes take effect.