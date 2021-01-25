Walz announces new education plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the state's new education plan, which addresses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the state's "Due North Education Plan." The plan focuses on providing high-quality education to all students, along with responding to the challenges to learning that the pandemic has presented.

“As a former classroom teacher for over 20 years, I’ve seen firsthand how a high-quality education shapes students’ lives for years to come,” Walz said in a news release. “The Due North Education Plan guides us toward a future where every child receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code.”

According to a news release from Gov. Walz, the plan includes actions to support students during the pandemic, reform school financing and create "the most qualified and diverse teaching workforce in the nation."

The plan breaks down into seven priorities. They include:

Meet the needs of students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic

Ensure every student receives a world class education

Ensure every student learns in a safe and nurturing environment

Ensure every student learns in a classroom with caring and qualified teachers

Expand access to opportunities for students of color and indigenous student

Expand access to opportunities for students in greater Minnesota

Fund a 21st Century education

Some of the priorities that address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on learning include expanding mental health services to support students in the summer of 2021 and prioritizing in-person learning for as many students as safely possible. Find more information on the plan's priorities here.

“In order for there to be fundamental change in our education system we must also change the way we fund it,” Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said. “The proposals from the School Finance Working Group that are embedded in the Due North Plan will help ensure that students across Minnesota will receive the same educational opportunities no matter where they live in our state.”