Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and
Clayton Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&