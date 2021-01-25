Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and

Clayton Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening and morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

