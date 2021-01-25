Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and
Clayton Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling…especially tonight.
Snow will be heaviest the further south you go.
The latest road conditions can be found at 511ia.org for Iowa and
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
