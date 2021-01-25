Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Chickasaw County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&