Wisconsin Update: Eight deaths, 946 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Eight more people died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

A total of 5,699 people died from the virus since it began according to DHS figures.

DHS also reported 56 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 761 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down ten from the day prior.

Of those, 169 are in the ICU, down three from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 946 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,253 negative results.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 505,987, or 94.8 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Monday, a total of 339,858 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

A total of 64,364 Wisconsin residents have gotten both doses of the vaccine, on Friday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 30 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. It is an increase of one from the day before. One person is currently in intensive care or one fewer than yesterday.

83 new cases were reported on Saturday in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 1

1 10-19: 32

32 20-29: 33

33 30-39: 1

1 40-49: 2

2 50-59: 9

9 60-69: 1

1 70-79: 1

1 80-89: 2

2 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,235 (-1)* 7 7.57 Crawford 1,629 (+2) 15 1.71 Grant 4,417 (+2) 78 10.29 Jackson 2,529 (+1) 20 4.71 La Crosse 11,382 (+83) 69 43.43 Monroe 4,004 (+14) 29 21.43 Trempealeau 3,246 (-7)* 34 7.57 Vernon 1,703 (-1)* 37 4.71 *DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.