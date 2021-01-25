Wisconsin DNR board refuses to set early wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board has refused Republican legislators’ request to implement a wolf hunt immediately. The DNR held three wolf seasons from 2012 to 2014 before a federal judge placed Great Lakes wolves back on the endangered species list. Former President Donald Trump’s administration removed them from the list earlier this month. The DNR is planning a hunt in November, but a group of GOP legislators has demanded the agency launch the season immediately. Board member Greg Kazmierski offered a motion during a meeting Friday that would have started the hunt by Feb. 10 and set quotas at 2014 levels. The board voted it down 4-3 amid concerns that Wisconsin’s Native American tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty rights.