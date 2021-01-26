Appeals court orders new Dakota Access environmental review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a district judge’s decision to order a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled last year that a more extensive review was necessary than the one already conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The appeals court ruling issued Tuesday does not require the pipeline to stop operating or be emptied of oil. The pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The tribe draws its water from the river and fears pollution.