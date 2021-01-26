Biden’s stutter shines light on speech disorders

(WQOW) - Many people may have noticed President Biden's stutter during his speeches and one expert says his speech impediment is giving hope to millions around the world who also have communication disorders.

Biden has opened up about his stutter in the past, claiming to have struggled with it his entire life.

One UW-Eau Claire communications professor, who also stutters, says Biden uses special techniques like pauses to avoid stuttering. He adds the level of clear speech Biden has is a remarkable feat that proves those with speech disorders can be successful communicators.

"Now that we see someone who is open about having a communication disorder, and in particular stuttering, we can talk about what it's like to have a stutter; particularly for those people who don't get to that level of effortless speech that President Biden gets to," said Dr. Bryan Brown.

Brown said Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem was also inspiring as she has opened up about struggles with speech articulation throughout her life. Brown says more than anything he hopes that Biden and Gorman's success will help end stigmas of people with speech disorders and help people listen to the content they speak about instead of how they say it.