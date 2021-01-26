Buffalo Co. man charged with homicide for allegedly shooting and killing wife

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) – A Buffalo County man could spend the rest of his life inside a prison for allegedly shooting his wife over the weekend.

Jonathan P. Medeiros, 38, of Nelson is charged with one count of 1st degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Buffalo County Court:

Medeiros called authorities on Jan. 24 saying he had shot and killed his wife.

When authorities arrived they found Jolene Medeiros with two gunshot wounds to her head.

A deputy said as he was taking Jonathan into custody he once again admitted shooting his wife.

An investigator said Jonathan told him, “I stood up out of bed, grabbed a shotgun, and shot once. She was screaming at me and I shot again.”

The investigator said he could smell alcohol on Jonathan.

Medeiros was in court on Tuesday where a $500,000 cash bond was set. He is slated to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5.