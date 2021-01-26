‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm blanketed parts of the middle of the country with snow that was forecast to continue into late Tuesday in some areas, disrupting traffic and closing some coronavirus testing sites. The National Weather Service said at least 4 inches of snow fell across most of an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan. The weather service forecast the light snowfall that began around sunset Monday in northern Illinois was expected to get heavier overnight, accumulation totaling about three to six inches by early Tuesday. Snowfall in the area could total up to eight inches or more before it ends Tuesday evening.