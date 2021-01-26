Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says troops have killed a Palestinian man suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction. The army said in a statement that a soldier fired on the assailant as he attempted to stab another soldier at an intersection in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death, but provided no further information. No soldiers were wounded in the incident. Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups.