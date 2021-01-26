Janet Yellen sworn in as first woman Treasury secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen has been sworn in as the nation’s 78th Treasury secretary and the first woman to hold the office. She was sworn in Tuesday by Vice President Kamala Harris. The ceremony was performed outside on the East Landing of the White House with a view of the Treasury Department that Yellen will lead. Yellen’s husband, George Akerlof, winner of a 2001 Nobel prize in economics and their son Robert, also an economist, were present for the brief ceremony. Yellen became the third of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominations to win Senate approval late Monday.