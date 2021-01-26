Judge refuses to toss case against defiant Louisiana pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A judge has refused to toss out six criminal complaints filed against a Louisiana pastor charged with violating coronavirus gathering capacity rules put in place during the early days of the pandemic. A judge on Monday dismissed pastor Tony Spell’s motion to have the case against him dropped. Prosecutors allege Spell violated public gathering capacity limits six times last spring by continuing to host worship services with hundreds in attendance. Spell contends the First Amendment protected his right to gather in large groups. Spell has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and is set to appear in court again in March.