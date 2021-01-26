La Crosse Garage Sessions welcomes Moon Tunes to its lineup

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- With Riverside Park welcoming a new bandshell to the park, the Lacrosse community is celebrating with a concert.

Valley View Rotary's Moon Tunes will join the La Crosse Garage Sessions concert series.

Garage Sessions is a concert series that came about due to a collaboration between La Crosse Local, Dylan Overhouse Productions, Mike Makes. The series has since been filmed at Weber Center for the Performing Arts in downtown La Crosse.

The concert series was able to produce six shows including some that were "tip what you can" performances. This years series concludes with a Moon Tunes presents concert. Featured performers for this final concert include Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball with opener Echo Black River.

Garage Sessions Season Three will begin Thursday, February 25, 2021 with a online concert from Midwest Voltage. The lineup for future concerts can be seen below;

Midwest Voltage | Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Mayfield Experience | Thursday, March 4, 2021

Tragic Americans | Thursday, March 11, 2021

Ryan Francis | Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Lavender Project | Thursday, March 18, 2021

Tony Arbanas | Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Moon Tunes Presents: Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball and Echo Black River | Thursday, March 25, 2021

Concerts can be streamed on the La Crosse Local Facebook and Youtube page. Patrons who wish to donate to the local bands, can do so on the bands via PayPal at paypal.me/lacrosselive.

Thus far, all of the "Garage Sessions' concert series has collected over $2,000+ in tips for local performers. While this season's concerts may still be online, Terry Bauer with Moon Tunes shared his excitement about the future of music in La Crosse.

He commented, “We are excited to partner with the online concerts series to offer opportunities to provide local music for everyone until we can get into Riverside Park. Past seasons of the show raised money for artists and provided a safe platform to reach fans and new audiences, while showcasing the talented musicians in the La Crosse Region, tip the bands and enjoy the shows.”

Information on this season of garage sessions can be found on their website.