La Crosse Police seize drugs, cash, arrest one, look for two more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police arrest one man and are looking for two others after drugs are found during the search of a residence Monday.

Information on the arrest of 45-year-old Aubrey L. Marshall was released Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested on charges including two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Police said they searched the residence at 809 Cass Street after a drug investigation.

Inside the found 354 grams of what they believe is fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine, and 135 grams of marijuana. Police said the value of the drugs was approximately $36,000.

Also seized was $14,500 in cash.

Police said Marshall is a convicted felon who served federal prison time for past drug convictions.

Investigators are also looking for two people in connection with the case, Raymond Lewis and Christina Joswick. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police.