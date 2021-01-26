Skip to Content

Patrol: Two killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver

7:37 am

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol says two people were killed and another was injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills. The patrol says the crash about 7 p.m. Monday in Jefferson County happened when a vehicle heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 collided with a vehicle heading east. The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle struck by the wrong-way driver was injured. Agencies assisting the patrol with the investigation include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills police and fire departments and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Associated Press

