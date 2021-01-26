Patrol: Two killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol says two people were killed and another was injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills. The patrol says the crash about 7 p.m. Monday in Jefferson County happened when a vehicle heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 collided with a vehicle heading east. The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle struck by the wrong-way driver was injured. Agencies assisting the patrol with the investigation include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills police and fire departments and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.