Educators set to get vaccine in March, but state doses lag

4:40 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say teachers and child care workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March. The state Department of Health Services’ website said Tuesday that educators and child care workers will be eligible around March 1. People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care plans, some public-facing essential workers, non-front-line essential health care workers and residents and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons also will be eligible around that date. Front-line health care workers, nursing home residents, firefighters, police, prison staff and anyone at least 65 years old are already eligible.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

