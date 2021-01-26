Travel difficult as storm bears down on southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Midwestern winter storm is making travel treacherous as wind-whipped snow piles up in Wisconsin Tuesday. Snow plow drivers worked to keep up as snow accumulated on highways and city streets. Crashes involving semis temporarily closed interstate lanes south of Milwaukee. Hundreds of schools called of classes, while others switched to virtual instruction. The National Weather Service predicted 4 to 10 inches of snow would fall in the Milwaukee area with the highest totals along Lake Michigan. A winter storm warning was posted until 6 p.m. for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.